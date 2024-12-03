Havana Heat: Experience the joyful twist of Acosta's Nutcracker this January at the MK Theatre

I recently had the thrilling experience of attending Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury, and it was an absolute delight!

Every moment of the performance was infused with magic, transporting the audience into a whimsical world filled with colour, exceptional talent, and a captivating storyline. It truly was a spectacular showcase of artistry that left me in awe and buzzing with excitement in anticipation for its arrival at the Milton Keynes Theatre on Friday 17th – Saturday 18th January, 2025.

Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana brings a lively, Caribbean twist to the beloved holiday story. Performed by Acosta Danza and Acosta Danza Yunior, this production reimagines the classic tale with a unique Cuban flavour that is both enchanting and heartwarming.

The set features a dreamy backdrop and impressive visuals that add depth to the performance. The costumes are colourful and full of Caribbean flair, merging classical and Spanish styles to create a vibrant atmosphere.

The Cast

The choreography is a standout element—creative, fun, and infused with humour. Acosta mixes classical ballet with influences from Flamenco, African, Arabian, and Russian dance, resulting in an exciting blend of styles that feels fresh yet timeless. The storytelling is rich, with lively characters adding charm and depth to the main action.

A highlight of the production is its music. Yasel Muñoz has reimagined Tchaikovsky’s famous score by incorporating Latin rhythms and modern instruments like guitars, keyboards, and drums. This innovative blend creates a unique sound that enhances the storytelling and pulls the audience in.

One of the most enjoyable aspects is how the children are portrayed—adults dance as kids, capturing the joyful spirit of childhood beautifully. Each dancer shines in this ensemble performance, making it a truly collaborative experience.

Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana is a sensory delight and a celebration of cultural diversity. It’s accessible and entertaining for all ages, especially for young dancers. If you're looking for a Nutcracker filled with warmth, humour, and a dash of Havana’s charm, this is a perfect choice, especially after the holiday rush!

Tickets are online at The Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office.