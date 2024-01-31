News you can trust since 1931
Haunting of Blaine Manor at The Old Savoy

Haunting of Blaine Manor Friday 5 July 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmEngland, 1953. Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine Manor, said to be the most......haunted building in England.Book tickets now at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT
However, Earle’s arrival awakes something horrific within the manor’s walls. As a raging storm closes them off from the outside world, Earle and his fellow guests find that what is waiting within the manor is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him.

Haunting of Blaine Manor
In the spirit of M R James, England’s most accomplished ghost story writer (Casting the Runes, Whistle and I’ll Come To You My Lad, The Haunted Doll’s House) and with a nod to the classic black and white film classics of Columbia Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayor, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Fox. O’Byrne’s award winning production is a love letter to both the Golden Age of Hollywood and the Hammer Horror Era. An appreciation of the fabulous characters played by the likes of Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, Bette Davis, Peter Lorre and more.

It’s a thrilling haunted house chiller, the new The Woman in Black.

