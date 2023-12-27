Hark the herald angels sing: Primary school visit at care home
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home, in Northampton, got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School who had been practising for weeks leading up to the event!
There was hot chocolate and festive treats and after the performance the children surprised the residents of the home with a bouquet of flowers each. Brampton View then had a surprised planned for the children with a visit from Father Christmas. The cheer throughout the home was ecstatic, the children were invited into Father Christmas’s grotto to find out if they had been naughty or nice and received a present to take home from the event.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Brampton View Care Home. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us accompanied by the primary school children!”
Janet a resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully!”