Hark the herald angels sing: Primary school visit at care home

Heavenly voices rang out at Brampton View Care Home as the community came together with a visit from Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School to celebrate Christmas with a carol concert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home, in Northampton, got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School who had been practising for weeks leading up to the event!

There was hot chocolate and festive treats and after the performance the children surprised the residents of the home with a bouquet of flowers each. Brampton View then had a surprised planned for the children with a visit from Father Christmas. The cheer throughout the home was ecstatic, the children were invited into Father Christmas’s grotto to find out if they had been naughty or nice and received a present to take home from the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Brampton View Care Home. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us accompanied by the primary school children!”