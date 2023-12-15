Handbag Heaven Club Night with Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith
Join us on 20th January for a riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith!
“It’s a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance?
To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy!
A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith, it’s a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco – Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!”
Get your tickets now. Doors at 7pm, fun starts 7.30pm