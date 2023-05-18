Handbag Heaven Club Night - at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre Saturday 10th June 2023
“It’s a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy!
A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith, it’s a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco – Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!”
Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm
All tickets £12.00
Book your tickets here: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/handbag-heaven/ or at the Box Office, on 01604 491005.