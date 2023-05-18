News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Handbag Heaven Club Night - at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre Saturday 10th June 2023

“It’s a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Join Bernie Keith for one last night of Handbag Heaven at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre Join Bernie Keith for one last night of Handbag Heaven at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre
Join Bernie Keith for one last night of Handbag Heaven at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre

A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith, it’s a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco – Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!”

Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All tickets £12.00

Book your tickets here: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/handbag-heaven/ or at the Box Office, on 01604 491005.