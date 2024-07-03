Handbag Heaven Club Night at the Old Savoy
Handbag Heaven Club Night General EntranceSaturday 21 September 7:30 pm - ends at 12:00 amLive on Stage
It's a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at
The Old Savoy! A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!"
Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm
www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm £12 per ticket
