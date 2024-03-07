Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy
Handbag Heaven Club Night Saturday 11 May 7:30 pm - ends at 12:00 amLive on Stage£12 per ticketBook tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
"It's a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at
The Old Savoy! A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!"
Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm