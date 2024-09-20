Halloween crafters welcome

Heathers on Kingsley Park terrace
As we head into the Halloween season there's plenty of time to create something spooky. If you want to join friends or try something new Heathers on Kingsley Park terrace is running creative craft sessions.

Craft Friends at Heathers has been a group for around 10 years. A regular Thursday night slot in the week's activities at the small venue on Kingsley Park terrace. It's a bring what you are working on and meet other crafters.

This autumn there's classes available on Eventbrite and the Facebook group to do bigger projects, with guidance and all materials provided. Prices will range from £10 to £25 and with only room for 8 per class book your space today!

The venue is host to a regular British Polymer Clay Guild day in the month and one of the sessions will feature polymer clay. Autumn wreath making, Knolling (the art of displaying a collection) and others will follow.

Autumn Wreath making

These are all aimed at adults, the afternoon and evening sessions have always been about getting people interested in something different, with the chance to socialise and meet others.

To see what's coming up follow Heathers on Facebook or join Craft Friends at Heathers. Or find the events on Eventbrite.

Pop by Heathers when it's open as a cafe 8am to 2pm Monday to Friday.

Other days feature different groups too.

