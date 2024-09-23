Halloween Banquet and Ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 900 years of history means this building will have some ghostly stories to tell… be brave and join us for an evening of fantastic food, wonderful wine and generally a ghoulish good time.

On arrival enjoy one of our themed cocktails in the Chapel Bar as your senses start to become heightened! Once you’ve been shown through to the dining room you’ll be served our chefs Halloween banquet menu in which they have used the absolute pinnacle of locally produced foods to create this stunning three course banquet menu.

Following dinner the dance floor is where the action will be! If dancing isn’t your thing you’re welcome to kick back and enjoy a bottle from our exclusive wine list!

We ask guests to arrive for 7pm please and to dress smart/casual. There will be plenty of Halloween surprises on the evening however this is a Halloween event like nothing you’ve ever attended before. We want to amaze you, not scare you!

Tickets for this Event are £52.95 and include a complimentary cocktail upon entry, three course banquet menu, an evening of entertainment and a few little Halloween surprises…

Guests will be seated with their party on long banqueting tables meaning there may well be another group next to you. If you do not want this and want a private table please let us know upon booking and we will endeavour to accommodate where possible.

For tickets visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/northampton/the-church-northampton