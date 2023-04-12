News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
1 hour ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
2 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
2 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Hal Cruttenden talks divorce and it's best you hear it from him: Comedian brings new show to Northampton

One of the UK’s best loved stand-up comedians Hal Cruttenden is bringing his new show It’s Best You Hear It From Me to Northampton in May

By Helen O'BrienContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read

Hal’s show is about finding himself suddenly single in his 50’s and it took Edinburgh Fringe by storm last summer, being named by British Comedy Guide as one of the best reviewed shows of the fringe.

Hal, has the support of his daughters and his as he faces the pain of divorce in his 50s and instead of getting the therapy he clearly needs, he's made a hilarious show about it

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hal, and his soon to be ex-wife Dawn, are part of the surge in ‘grey’ divorces. His hair certainly is and hers changes colour so often that she’s not quite sure. But this show isn’t just for those who’ve been through divorce and single people who need cheering up. It’s also for blissfully happy couples who can’t imagine that their marriage will fail, and that smug look will be wiped off their face.

Hal CruttendenHal Cruttenden
Hal Cruttenden
Most Popular

Often seen on Have I Got News for you, Live at the Apollo and more, Hal Cruttenden will play Northampton Royal & Derogate on Wednesday 10th May

Related topics:Northampton