Hal Cruttenden talks divorce and it's best you hear it from him: Comedian brings new show to Northampton

Hal’s show is about finding himself suddenly single in his 50’s and it took Edinburgh Fringe by storm last summer, being named by British Comedy Guide as one of the best reviewed shows of the fringe.

Hal, has the support of his daughters and his as he faces the pain of divorce in his 50s and instead of getting the therapy he clearly needs, he's made a hilarious show about it

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hal, and his soon to be ex-wife Dawn, are part of the surge in ‘grey’ divorces. His hair certainly is and hers changes colour so often that she’s not quite sure. But this show isn’t just for those who’ve been through divorce and single people who need cheering up. It’s also for blissfully happy couples who can’t imagine that their marriage will fail, and that smug look will be wiped off their face.

Hal Cruttenden