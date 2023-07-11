HagerGang Goes on Tour...and here's when they are coming to Northampton

From 17th July to 6th September, the HagerGang is going on tour in a fully branded truck and will be parked up at Midshires Electrical and Lighting Ltd, Northampton on Monday 17th July between 7.30am - 12.30pm.

Hager UK explains: “Our summer tour of the UK will provide our team with a unique opportunity to say a personal thank you to our local communities for their continued loyalty, passion and commitment to excellence.”

Over the past 30 years, Hager has built a strong community of over 20,000 installers and contractors across the UK. This tour will allow the team to meet the HagerGang as well as offer customers the chance to bag themselves a range of #HagerGang merchandise.

The HagerGang merch store will be visiting 40 different wholesalers in 40 different locations. Hager is inviting electricians, installers and contractors from across those regions (and beyond) to come along.

In exchange for any Hager products purchased in-store, customers will qualify for free HagerGang merchandise including: t-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, and Hager’s famous blue screwdrivers.

Hager says: “Our customers are absolutely integral to our business. We’re fully committed to providing the best possible service to them and seeing how we can evolve and enhance our product offering to better fulfil their needs. The HagerGang tour is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our customers face-to-face and develop our already well-established community relationships.”

