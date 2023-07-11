News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

HagerGang Goes on Tour...and here's when they are coming to Northampton

This summer, Hager UK is hitting the road and travelling the length and breadth of the country to celebrate their local communities of electrical installers and contractors.
By Zoe EvansContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read

From 17th July to 6th September, the HagerGang is going on tour in a fully branded truck and will be parked up at Midshires Electrical and Lighting Ltd, Northampton on Monday 17th July between 7.30am - 12.30pm.

Hager UK explains: “Our summer tour of the UK will provide our team with a unique opportunity to say a personal thank you to our local communities for their continued loyalty, passion and commitment to excellence.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the past 30 years, Hager has built a strong community of over 20,000 installers and contractors across the UK. This tour will allow the team to meet the HagerGang as well as offer customers the chance to bag themselves a range of #HagerGang merchandise.

Submit your story to the Northampton Chronicle & EchoSubmit your story to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Submit your story to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Most Popular

The HagerGang merch store will be visiting 40 different wholesalers in 40 different locations. Hager is inviting electricians, installers and contractors from across those regions (and beyond) to come along.

In exchange for any Hager products purchased in-store, customers will qualify for free HagerGang merchandise including: t-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, and Hager’s famous blue screwdrivers.

Hager says: “Our customers are absolutely integral to our business. We’re fully committed to providing the best possible service to them and seeing how we can evolve and enhance our product offering to better fulfil their needs. The HagerGang tour is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our customers face-to-face and develop our already well-established community relationships.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To plan your visit, for more information, and to discover dates and locations of the entire tour, visit: https://hager.com/uk/get-involved/hagergang-on-tour.

Related topics:Northampton