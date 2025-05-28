Guided mystery tours to tell the story of the Great Fire of Northampton

History lovers have been invited to join an immersive journey back to 1675, when a single spark ignited a catastrophic fire that reduced much of Northampton to ashes.

As part of a packed programme of cultural events to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, guided mystery tours will take visitors on a trip around the town centre where they will witness the unfolding disaster, hear the tales of survival, and see how the town rose from the ashes.

The 90-minute tours will take in several key locations to tell the story of the Great Fire, including St Mary’s Street where participants can stand at the very spot where the fire began and discover how a single flame in a thatched house led to devastation.

The group will then head to the Market Square to hear the dramatic accounts of desperate townsfolk, the crumbling of historic buildings, and the narrow escapes from the inferno before making their way to All Saints’ Church to see how this iconic landmark rose from the ashes, thanks to King Charles II’s donation of timber.

Tickets for the Great Fire of Northampton Mystery Tours are on sale now

The tour will conclude at Sessions House, marvelling at one of the first buildings to be rebuilt, symbolising the town’s determination to recover.

Suitable for adults and children aged 10 and over, the tours will be held at 5pm on Sunday, June 29 and Sunday, August 31 and from 5.30pm on Saturday, September 20.

Tickets cost £15 and can be booked at www.themysterytours.com.

2025 marks 350 years since flames ripped through the streets of Northampton, destroying 700 of the 850 buildings in the town centre and claiming 11 lives.

To observe the anniversary, cultural and historical groups from across the county are teaming up with partners including Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council to put together a series of events to showcase the story of the fire and the rebuild that followed.

Other upcoming events include an exhibition at 78 Derngate called “Aftermath: Regeneration through Architecture”. The collection, on display from June 3-29, will focus on architectural changes in the town following the Great Fire.

Meanwhile, as part of Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week, Jeyes has launched a commemorative Northamptonshire mustard. The condiment boasts an extra ‘fiery’ taste and it will feature on a special ‘Flames that Ignite Inspiration’ menu at The Apothocoffee Shop.

While the Great Fire of Northampton caused immense destruction, it also marked a turning point in the town's architectural development. Following the fire, efforts were made to rebuild and revitalise Northampton, leading to the construction of new buildings and a renewed focus on urban planning.

In a remarkable display of community spirit and determination, local residents and businesses rallied together, raising £25,000 to finance the ambitious reconstruction of the town centre, centred around the bustling Market Square.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton BID, said: “The memory of All Hallows' Church and its destruction in the Great Fire of Northampton serves as a reminder of the resilience of the town and its ability to recover and rebuild even in the face of catastrophic events.

“The anniversary events programme will channel that community spirit and shine a light on the history and heritage that gives Northamptonshire such a proud identity.”

Further events will include exhibitions at Delapre Abbey, NN Contemporary, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and the County Records Office while there will be a dedicated season of screenings at Northampton Filmhouse.

For more details visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/GFON350