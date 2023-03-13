Groups and organisations urged to sign up for community tent at Northampton Balloon Festival

Northampton Town Council are delighted to support the return of Northampton Balloon Festival to the Racecourse this summer. The event is run by Show Time Events Group (Northern) Ltd and will take place over three days from 18th- 20th August 2023.

As well as an array of balloons on display and flights throughout the weekend delivered by Vista Balloon Flights, further activities will include live arena entertainment, a craft and community marquee, a local produce marquee, charity stalls, circus workshop, catering units, bars, funfair, plus much more, culminating with a firework finale on Sunday evening.

The Balloon Festival originally took place on Northampton Racecourse from 1989-2008 and became one of the largest in the country, with the support of the local community and local businesses. To re-establish this nostalgic event and build on its welcomed return, Northampton Town Council are pleased to be hosting the Community Tent at the festival this year with tables and chairs kindly sponsored by local marquee and equipment hire company, Chelsea Hire.

A previous Northampton Balloon Festival

Community groups and not-for profit organisations are invited to participate by having a stall in the Community Tent free of charge. If you would like to raise awareness about your community project or would like to showcase what you do, we’d love to hear from you.

Are you a local allotment group that would like to exhibit your tallest sunflower? Perhaps you are a knitting club that would like to build your membership? Or a charity that strives to stop food waste and poverty?

If this sounds like you, please contact [email protected] with details about your group or organisation for further information.

Please note there is limited space available. Entries will be considered by a panel based on the organisations’ links and contributions to the local community in Northampton.

Alternatively, if local businesses and traders would like to get involved, support or sponsor this iconic festival, please contact [email protected]