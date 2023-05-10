News you can trust since 1931
Great selection of new dramas coming up at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Three great dramas from East Midlands theatre-makers can be seen on the Royal and Underground stages this May.

By Amanda HowsonContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 17:05 BST- 2 min read

There is a diverse line up of new plays for Northampton audiences to enjoy over the coming weeks at Royal & Derngate. Fox comes to the Underground Studio on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May, with The Witness taking to the Royal stage on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 May, followed by Shewolves in Underground on Friday 19 May.

Inspired by true events, Katie Guicciardi’s Fox is a brutally honest and insightful exploration of new motherhood in an increasingly isolating society. A sharply observed drama that examines our complex relationship with ‘help’ – our desire to give it and the need to seek it for ourselves.

First produced at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, Fox is directed by Offie Award nominee, Lisa Cagnacci, and is presented as part of BBC Radio Northampton’s HeadFest.

Jo Blake in The WitnessJo Blake in The Witness
The sacred and profane collide in The Witness, a new performance by interdisciplinary artist Jo Blake, inspired by the Gospel of Mary Magdalene. Three copies of the gospel have been found – all of them with missing pages. As the only gospel written in the name of a woman, it reveals Mary as a most formidable and courageous spiritual leader, confidante and companion of Christ.

Moving through humour, bold physicality and intricate storytelling; The Witness reveals how one woman’s 2000 year old testimony comes clattering into the life of a contemporary woman, initiating a reckoning and demanding that the missing pages be written anew.

Shewolves is an uplifting, funny and empowering coming-of-age comedy for teenagers and anyone who has ever been a teen. The play follows Priya and Lou, armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts and a hunger to tackle climate change, as they embark on a covert expedition into the wild. But when the wilderness closes in around them, can they overcome their differences to make their voices heard?

For more information about any of these productions, or to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

FoxFox
ShewolvesShewolves
