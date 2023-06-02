Great performances coming up from Royal & Derngate’s community groups this July

Audiences will have the chance to enjoy performances from a whole range of Royal & Derngate’s community groups this July, with the Youth Theatre and Young Company Musicals groups having circus-themed fun with The Big Top Murders, the Actors Company presenting the swashbuckling classic The Three Musketeers and the Royal & Derngate Community Choir performing a brand new show marking Windrush 75.

It’s murder putting on a new musical – literally! Royal & Derngate’s Youth Theatre Musicals and Young Company Musicals groups present The Big Top Murders, a double bill of musical murder mysteries set in the wonderful world of the circus. Taking place in the Underground Studio, from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 July, the Youth Theatre’s show can be seen at 6.30pm on Friday, and at 2.30pm Saturday and Sunday, while Young Company perform on Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 6.30pm.

Directed by Jonathan Stewart with scripts co-created with Trudy A Bell and Youth Theatre and Young Company Musicals members, these family-fun murder mystery musicals are sure to test everyone’s powers of detection through cunning characters, devious dealings and puzzling plots

The Actors Company in rehearsal for The Three Musketeers

Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company, for non-professional actors aged over 21, takes to the Royal stage with their latest production, The Three Musketeers on Friday 14 July, 7.30pm and Saturday 15 July at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

When the young and naive D’Artagnan sets out on his quest to become a King’s musketeer, he immediately encounters the dangerous and wily Milady de Winter. After discovering that the musketeers have been disbanded, he makes it his riotous mission to get them reinstated with ridiculous repercussions.

This funny, high-energy, swashbuckling adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel was created by John Nicholson and Le Navet Bete, and is directed by Dan McGarry.

It’s been 75 years since HM Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks and Royal & Derngate invite audiences to a vibrant and poignant new piece that will reflect and celebrate the positive impact of Windrush here in Northamptonshire and nationally. Part verbatim, part theatre and part musical, Send Me The Pillow – Celebrating Windrush 75 is a brand new show performed by the multicultural Royal & Derngate Community Choir, joined by additional singers and actors from the local community.

The Big Top Murders

Directed by Sharon De Leonardis of Spectacularts and created with Musical Director Gareth Fuller and artist Weekes Baptiste, this will be a significant opportunity for all members of the community to celebrate, discuss and reflect together. Performances take place on the Royal stage on Friday 21 July at 7.30pm and Saturday 22 July at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

More information about all these shows and the groups performing them can be found on theatre’s website, www.royalandandderngate.co.uk. Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.