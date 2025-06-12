Great British Food Festival comes to Holdenby the birth place of Northamptonshire Food Shows
So, it is particularly exciting to bring the UK’s biggest Food Festival to Holdenby this Saturday and Sunday (14th & 15th June)
Visitors will soon understand why it’s called the Great British Food Festival.
There will be Top Chefs, a huge Artisan Market of 80 stalls, 5 star Street Food, Kids Cookery, a Sausage & Cider and Chilli Challenge, Bars and Live Music all day, plus Crafts and Free Circus Fun and lots more and the whole event is dog friendly..
As a very special extra bonus visitors will not only be able to enjoy Holdenby’s Grade I garden but also have a rare opportunity to visit the inside of the historic House, where Charles I was imprisoned after the Civil War.
A day of fabulous weekend of Food, Fun, Entertainment and History.
Event Details:
Saturday 14th June 10am -6pm
Sunday 15th June 10am – 5pm
House is Open 11am-4pm both days