Great British Food Festival comes to Holdenby the birth place of Northamptonshire Food Shows

By Kerry Bate
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST

Holdenby House is proud to have been the first place in Northamptonshire to host a food show way back in 2007. It presented the Northamptonshire Food Show for six years as well as providing one of the first venues for the Northamptonshire Food Awards.

So, it is particularly exciting to bring the UK’s biggest Food Festival to Holdenby this Saturday and Sunday (14th & 15th June)

Visitors will soon understand why it’s called the Great British Food Festival.

There will be Top Chefs, a huge Artisan Market of 80 stalls, 5 star Street Food, Kids Cookery, a Sausage & Cider and Chilli Challenge, Bars and Live Music all day, plus Crafts and Free Circus Fun and lots more and the whole event is dog friendly..

GREAT BRITISH FOOD FESTIVALplaceholder image
GREAT BRITISH FOOD FESTIVAL

As a very special extra bonus visitors will not only be able to enjoy Holdenby’s Grade I garden but also have a rare opportunity to visit the inside of the historic House, where Charles I was imprisoned after the Civil War.

A day of fabulous weekend of Food, Fun, Entertainment and History.

Event Details:

Saturday 14th June 10am -6pm

Sunday 15th June 10am – 5pm

House is Open 11am-4pm both days

