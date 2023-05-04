News you can trust since 1931
Gravity Social Northampton has announced exciting May activities

By Hope SmithContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

Laugh your socks off at Gravity Social’s live comedy night with Gary Gobstopper on Friday 12th May while enjoying your favourite drinks and cocktails at the bar. Or if you’re more of a music lover, why not enjoy the Eurovision final in a party atmosphere at Gravity Social and get involved with the live karaoke at the same time, belting out some Eurovision hits from yesteryear – all on Saturday 13th May.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten the biggest party of the year! Join Gravity Social Northampton for their Coronation ‘street party’ on Saturday 6th May, where you can enjoy all things King-themed, from bunting and crowns to delicious food and beverages! Bring your friends and family and get involved Gravity Social-style to celebrate our new monarch.

