Goldie Lookin Chain at The Charles Bradlaugh

By Travis Medway
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 08:46 BST
Live at The Charles BradlaughLive at The Charles Bradlaugh
Live at The Charles Bradlaugh
Goldie Lookin Chain - Legends of GLCLive in 3 weeks ..... Britains biggest Rap Group return to The Charles BradlaughComing straight out of Newport, playing the classics.. " Guns dont kill people rappers do " and " Your mothers got a penis "Get your tickets ASAPhttps://www.seetickets.com/tour/glc-legends

Goldie Lookin Chain - Legends of GLCLive in 3 weeks ..... Britains biggest Rap Group return to The Charles Bradlaugh

Coming straight out of Newport, playing the classics.. " Guns dont kill people rappers do " and " Your mothers got a penis "

Get your tickets ASAP

https://www.seetickets.com/tour/glc-legends

Related topics:Legends

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.