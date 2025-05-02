Go Wild at Northampton’s Summer Solstice Staycation!

The Food Library’s Summer Solstice Residential is to be held at Hideaway Wood Farm in Dodford, Northamptonshire.

Laura Elliott, who runs the Food Library with Michael Mayhew in Northampton says “we’ve got so much to offer for visitors that want to learn about and eat wild food. If you’re interested in foraging from the land, tasting game such as rabbit and pheasant and nutritious greens that are often seen as weeds, then we have experts and chefs who are going to be teaching and cooking to share their experience and offer up new flavours and ideas. We’ll be creating special memories around the fire with acoustic acts including the unique Northampton band ‘In Atoms’ and local legend ‘Rozism’.”

Michael says “you’ll arrive to cocktails made from home grown and foraged ingredients to relax after pitching the tent, enjoy a bespoke meal on both nights, breakfasts and handmade campfire snacks. As well as the foraging & fermentation workshops with experienced forager Rob Gould and wild food chef Alex McAllister Lunt, there’s loads of space to explore and relax at the Farm, with ancient woodland, hammocks, a stream, fields and a hilltop seating area with incredible views”.

If camping isn’t quite your thing, there are glamping options too, as Hideaway Wood Farm offering fabulous bell tents with real beds, carpets and furniture. Whether you are camping or glamping, there is a hot shower for everyone, composting loos and plenty of space to get dry and warm when needed. You can also enjoy all of the Saturday activities with day tickets shortly available too.

The Food Library are currently waiting to hear if they have won “Best Local Food and Drink Producer” in the voter-led Muddy Stilettos Awards for a second year running after winning the accolade in 2024 along with Gold Award in The Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards for their Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamon Gin…plus a National “Slow Food” Award.

Laura says “Slow food is about appreciating where food comes from and our Solstice Residential celebrating the longest weekend of the year is what’s it’s all about. Northamptonshire forager and wellbeing-in-nature expert Lizzy Farmer will be providing an opportunity to slow down and connect with mother nature towards the end of the solstice Saturday, then we’ll feast and enjoy the bands with a homemade drink together. We really hope you’ll be able to come!”.

Tickets start at £200 for the whole weekend including meals, drinks and workshops. Supervised children are welcome to attend (tickets £100)…and see the baby alpacas that also live on the farm.

For tickets and information see The Food Library website.

Laura from the Food Library with Amy Saunders, who runs Hideaway Wood Farm

Foraging by Rob Gould will introduce finding tasty free food

Band In Atoms are playing at the Old Grocery Espresso Bar in Northampton next weekend...prior to the Summer Solstice Residential

Local Legend Rozism will be performing around the campfire