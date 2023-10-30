‘Go beyond’ to get a glimpse of life at Northampton College at November open events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors to the College’s Booth Lane and Lower Mounts campuses will be thrown open on Saturday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 8 - giving students the chance to have a look around and discover the courses that will be on offer for the next academic year.

Visitors will be able to get a flavour of what goes on in the College’s range of state-of-the-art classrooms, lecture theatres, workshops, salons and studios by speaking to staff and seeing for themselves work produced by current students.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “We are looking forward to welcoming potential students ahead of the next academic year. 2024/25 promises to be a tremendously exciting year as we launch a new Sixth Form Centre for A Level students, more T Level courses go live and we continue to provide a wide range of full-time and part-time study programmes.

The shoes are on display at Northampton College having been loaned by Northampton Museum

“The Open Events are the perfect way for all students who aren’t yet sure of their plans for next year to come and have a look at what we offer and see how it suits their ambitions for the future.

“Our staff will be on hand to discuss all the options available and to demonstrate how we can work with students to go beyond what they thought was ever possible and reach their full potential as we help prepare Northamptonshire’s workforce of the future.”

As part of the Open Events, visitors will have the chance to see a giant pair of shoes on display at Booth Lane. The shoes have been loaned to the College by Northampton Museum and Art Gallery to promote a footwear apprenticeship being run in conjunction with the British Footwear Association.

