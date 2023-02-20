Local heroes learn to dance for Strictly Brackley competition and raise funds for mental health charity Restore. Fifteen brave novices are taking to the dance floor to raise money for local mental health charity Restore. They are training hard for ‘Strictly Brackley’ where they will be competing under the glitterball on Saturday, 25th February.

The nine women and six men include Sylvia Tuckey from Brackley and Frankie Townsend from Towcester.

Frankie says: “I absolutely LOVE dancing everywhere we go, much to the annoyance of my family! My mum has a couple of friends who have been really helped by Restore, and I think that anyone who gives support to people with mental health issues should be supported.”

Frankie (left) and Steph (right) are performing the salsa at Strictly Brackley 2023.

Sylvia says: “The training so far has been like a rollercoaster ride - lots of ups and downs. We’re doing the Viennese Waltz and with lots of determination, practice and patience (mostly from my dance partner Paul), it finally feels like I am progressing.”

Strictly Brackley is organised by dance professional Joanne Banham. She is leading the six-week training programme and has paired the fifteen beginners with more experienced dance partners. Joanne, who competed all over the world, runs the Step By Step dance school in Brackley and was a pro dancer on the Dutch TV ‘Dancing with the Stars’, their equivalent to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

“It’s really inspiring to have our first Strictly Brackley competition since COVID,” says Joanne. “The competitors have been making fantastic progress in training and I’m certain that the final will be closely fought. The contest will also be raising much-needed funds for Restore, who provide crucial services for local people facing challenges with their mental health. Each competitor pledges to raise at least £200 fundraising, with a Just Giving page”