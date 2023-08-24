News you can trust since 1931
Girls just wanna have fun: Lilahs Boutique presents Ladies Night in Northampton!"

A new local business is hosting their first ladies night event on August 31st at Carrs Barr at sixfields stadium. Lilah's boutique has brought together small local vendors to show case their businesses. Chocolate Brownies, wax melts, body shop, AJ Makes, Jewellery and Sheryl a Mystic.
By Claire RouthornContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read

Lilahsboutique.co.uk is hosting their first fair in Carrs Barr at sixfields stadium, Northampton on Thursday 31st August between 7pm - 930pm. We have several stalls For our first fair and we hope to have covered all aspects for a fab-u-lous ladies evening of shopping and enjoyment. jewellery by FN Fashion Jewellery, wax melts by Weezy, A bodyshop representative Pamper yourself with Becca, AJ Makes with bags and children's T-shirts/sweatshirts etc, Brownies by Loves Blondies Brownies, Sheryl your Mystic and lastly but not least Lilah's Boutique clothing for real women by real women of all shapes and sizes. We have had amazing success in the time we have been in business together through fairs, private parties and open days with plenty more to come! Summer is still with us and we still have some gorgeous pieces to suit all. New season stock is starting to creep on to the rails and a sneak peak will be available on the night. If the ladies night is a success we will definitely be organising another. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lilahsboutique2023 and come join an exclusive group for sneak peaks of new arrivals.

