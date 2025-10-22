Ghostly art exhibition brings talent to life in Northampton

An eerie and imaginative new art exhibition is opening in Northampton this weekend — just in time for Halloween.

Small Town Ghosts: Familiar Strangers brings together the work of 30 artists, exploring the hidden and everyday moments that shape our lives.

Hosted at 42 East Park Parade, NN1 4LA, the exhibition features an eclectic mix of sculpture, photography, painting, poetry, print, and sound art.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on October 24, 25, 26 and 31, and again on November 1 and 2.

Promotional Poster for this weekends Exhibition

With a strong focus on the town’s creativity and a subtle, spooky atmosphere, the show promises to be a unique and thought-provoking cultural stop for the Halloween weekend.

Bill Pollard, organiser of the event, who will also be displaying his work said: “I’m a curator and facilitator whose practice revolves around engagement and simple joy. I’m motivated by a desire to see people from all walks of life involved in creative endeavours.”

Whether you're drawn to fine art, experimental sound pieces, or simply curious to explore a beautifully eerie space, this event offers something for everyone.