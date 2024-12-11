Get wrapped up for Christmas with The Lewis Foundation
For a donation of £2 for small/medium and £4 for large/extra-large items, customers can have their gifts expertly wrapped while they shop, with all proceeds going straight back to The Lewis Foundation, a charity that hand-delivers 2,000 gift packs every month to adult cancer patients.
The Grosvenor is also undertaking a gift drive on behalf of The Lewis Foundation, where shopping centre customers will be able to donate items from the charity’s wish list, all of which will make their way into gift packs for cancer patients in hospital.
Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We’re so thankful to the Grosvenor for including us in their charitable festive activities. Hosting the gift wrapping station will allow us to offer a valuable service in the busy run-up to Christmas while helping to raise much-needed funds for The Lewis Foundation. As well, the gift drive will help us enormously, providing a whole host of products for us to include in our gift bags, which are so appreciated by all the patients, especially at Christmas time.”
With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the Midlands, hand-delivering 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment. Packs contain overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.
The gift wrapping service is available daily within store opening hours, Mon – Sat, 9.30am - 5pm and Sunday, 10.30am - 4pm.