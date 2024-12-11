Get wrapped up for Christmas with The Lewis Foundation

People in need of help with their gift wrapping this festive season are invited to come along to The Lewis Foundation Outlet Store in the Grosvenor, Northampton in December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a donation of £2 for small/medium and £4 for large/extra-large items, customers can have their gifts expertly wrapped while they shop, with all proceeds going straight back to The Lewis Foundation, a charity that hand-delivers 2,000 gift packs every month to adult cancer patients.

The Grosvenor is also undertaking a gift drive on behalf of The Lewis Foundation, where shopping centre customers will be able to donate items from the charity’s wish list, all of which will make their way into gift packs for cancer patients in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We’re so thankful to the Grosvenor for including us in their charitable festive activities. Hosting the gift wrapping station will allow us to offer a valuable service in the busy run-up to Christmas while helping to raise much-needed funds for The Lewis Foundation. As well, the gift drive will help us enormously, providing a whole host of products for us to include in our gift bags, which are so appreciated by all the patients, especially at Christmas time.”

A festive helping hand from The Lewis Foundation.

With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the Midlands, hand-delivering 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment. Packs contain overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.

The gift wrapping service is available daily within store opening hours, Mon – Sat, 9.30am - 5pm and Sunday, 10.30am - 4pm.