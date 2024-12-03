Get ready to join the action with Northampton Film Festival

NFF 2025 is back at Delapre Abbey for its opening gala event

Ready for “lights, camera, action”? Then get involved in the production of a film about Northants’ unique independent spirit, set to premiere at the launch of the 2025 edition of Northampton Film Festival.

Northampton Film Festival (NFF) will take place from 7 – 15 March 2025 at Delapré Abbey, Cineworld Northampton and the University of Northampton, but the action begins before that, in December 2024 - with Northampton residents invited to take part in the production of a film about Northants: a county of Rebels and Revolutionaries, Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers.

The film will be produced between December and February through free workshops and filming sessions, including evenings and weekends. Any Northampton resident aged 13 years+ is welcome to take part, including people with no film experience, as well as film professionals.

NFF will work with the public and award-winning Northants poet Mr Milisé to devise ideas for a poem which will form the basis of the film, with residents being involved in the filming itself too. The project has been made possible with the support of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, to support people to volunteer, improve their wellbeing and help NFF shape the festival. People can join at any stage - either just for the ideas sessions or to see the whole process through.

Winners will be presented with their awards at Cineworld Northampton

NFF 2025 will launch with a special red carpet Opening Gala on 7 March at Delapré Abbey, followed by a number of screenings and activities to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March. Across the 9 days, NFF will screen the shortlisted films from their competition categories: 16yrs and Under, New Filmmakers, Drama, Documentary, and Misfits and Mavericks. NFF has been made possible with support from Film Hub Midlands through funds from the National Lottery and Northampton Town Council. Film Hub Midlands supports people to watch, show, and make films in the Midlands.

Anyone who would like to know more about getting involved or would like to sign up can do so here northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk/getinvolved/ or visit NFF’s space The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square