Get Ready for a Tail-Wagging Time at Delapré Dog Fest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dog lovers, mark your calendars! On Saturday 14th September, from 10am to 4pm, Delapré Abbey will host a pawfect day out with Delapré Dog Fest.

Organised by Trinkety Paws, this family-friendly event is set to be a day filled with fun activities, live music, and tail-wagging excitement, making it the perfect outing for dog enthusiasts and families.

With a range of activities lined up, there’s something for everyone. Highlights of the event include a fun dog show where your pets can compete for titles such as Best Boy, Best Girl, Best Puppy, Best Oldie, Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail, and Best Smile. There will also be hay bale racing as well as dog trainer and groomer talks providing valuable tips on keeping your pets happy and healthy. For the energetic pups, we’ll be joined by the Waendel Flyball Team for your four-legged friends to have-a-go at showcasing their agility and speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all that excitement there will be a Puppuccino bar for a well-earned treat! Kids are also in for a treat with various activities and crafts to keep everyone in good spirits.

Delapré Abbey's first Dog Fest will take place on Sat 14th September.

The event features an artisan and craft market perfect for dog lovers and those looking to enjoy a bit of shopping. Enjoy the live music, take a scenic walk around the picturesque grounds of Delapré Abbey, or relax in the designated picnic areas with family and friends. Delapré Abbey’s dog-friendly café, The Orangery, will also be open serving delicious food and drink for humans and their canine friends.

Nadine Berger, Director, Trinkety Paws, said: “Delapré Dog Fest is the perfect event to bring together our community of dog lovers in the beautiful, historic setting of Delapré Abbey”.

Lauren Coles, Events Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We’re excited to partner with Trinkety Paws to host Delapré Abbey’s very first dog festival. Delapré Abbey is always popular with dog walkers so we’re pleased to host an event that promises to be a fun day out for the entire family celebrating our four-legged friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss out on this fun-filled day for the whole family! Bring your dog, bring your friends & family, and enjoy a day out at Delapré Abbey.

Tickets cost just £10 per adult when booked in advance and under 16s and dogs are free! Tickets cost £12 per adult on the day. Click here to book tickets and find out more, or visit delapreabbey.org.