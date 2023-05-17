News you can trust since 1931
Get It On September 29th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy Theatre

It’s time to bang a gong and Get it On for – one night of glam rock! From the producers who brought you hit show – Lost in Music! Girls rock your boys as we bring you the biggest glam rock show of a generation!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:00 BST

It’s time to bang a gong and Get it On for – one night of glam rock!From the producers who brought you hit show – Lost in Music!Girls rock your boys as we bring you the biggest glam rock show of a generation!

An outrageous celebration of a golden age, live on stage. The costumes, the make-up, the music.

You ain’t seen nothing yet! So, bring your tiger feet and join us for a night like no other.

Get it On
We will transport you back to a time dreams were made of!Featuring the biggest hits from T.Rex, Mud, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Wizzard, Sweet and many more.Come on feel the noize and dress to impress for this feel-good show of the year!

Brand new for 2023 from Entertainers. Touring nationwide!

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/get-it-on/

Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

