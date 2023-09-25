Get in the festive spirit with Christmas wreath making workshops at Courteenhall Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented Northamptonshire florist and flower grower Sarah Muddiman will be sharing her Christmas wreath making tips at a series of workshops being held at Courteenhall Estate.

Sarah, who lives in Courteenhall and runs Spindleberry Flowers, takes inspiration from the seasons when designing her beautiful wreaths.

As well as creating and designing your own Christmas wreath, there will be a unique opportunity to forage for natural materials and seasonal foliage to go in it from the grounds of the Estate.

Spindleberry Flowers wreath

Sarah will then demonstrate how to combine fresh and dried materials to make a wild and wonderful wreath with depth and texture and inspired by winter walks in the countryside.

Sarah, who comes from a family of gardeners and trained in horticulture and floristry in her thirties, said: “I’ve always loved flowers since I was a little girl, and it was a dream of mine to start my own floristry business after having my children.

“I’m passionate about working with British, local and seasonal flowers and as well as growing lots of my own, I like to forage for foliage, herbs and pinecones and other fresh ingredients that dry beautifully and add colour and detail.

“I can often be found rummaging in hedgerows for small bits and pieces to make a display that little bit special, and look for bare twigs with pretty buds that can add a distinctive touch.

A wreath made by Spindleberry Flowers

“There’s a real trend to move away from plastic baubles and instead return to nature and celebrate all the wonderful ingredients that surround us.

“I’ve got a lovely workshop in my garden where I design my floral creations. I love using the things I find because it can make what you create so much more personal.

“The wreath making workshops at Courteenhall will be very special because we’ll have the chance to forage for material for the wreaths in the spectacular grounds for the first time.

“I’ll then be giving people a step-by-step guide to how to make a wreath so people don’t need to have made one before.”

Sarah Muddiman of Spindleberry Flowers

The workshops take place in the Kitchen Garden Greenhouse at Courteenhall Estate and are available to anyone over the age of 16. No previous experience is necessary.

All equipment and natural materials to create your wreath are included along with festive refreshments, treats and Christmas tunes.

Three workshops are being run and each last for three hours. They are being held on: Thursday, 30th November 6.30pm-9.30pm, Friday 1st December 2pm-5pm and Saturday 2nd December 1.30pm-4.30pm. The cost is £54.88 per person.