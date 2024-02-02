Genesis Connected at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics, this show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers.

Hits spanning from the late 70s onwards including; Turn It On Again, Sledgehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad