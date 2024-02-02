News you can trust since 1931
Genesis Connected at The Old Savoy

Genesis Connected Friday 15 November 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pmBook tickets now at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:24 GMT
Celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics, this show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers.

Hits spanning from the late 70s onwards including; Turn It On Again, Sledgehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more.

The frontman, Pete Bultitude, is not only an incredibly versatile vocalist, he is also a truly gifted drummer just like Phil Collins, So expect the show to include the iconic “double drums” element as featured on every Genesis and Phil Collins tour.