Generations unite: Celebrating Corby’s heritage through music

On Saturday 15th March at 12.45pm, The Ennerdale Centre in Corby will host a special community performance celebrating the rich heritage and history of the town.

This vibrant event, Generations, will bring together local people of all ages who will showcase an exciting combination of songs, music, and shadow puppetry. The performance will draw inspiration from Corby's fascinating past, spanning from the Roman era, through the bustling days of the steel industry in the 20th century, right up to the present day.

Performers will include local children who have been working with artist, Kate Stilitz, over the past six months along with the Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir led by music director, Gareth Fuller.

The event is part of "Generations," a year-long project designed to empower people of all ages in Corby to connect with and explore their town's rich and diverse heritage.

This inspiring project is delivered by the Corby-based arts organisation, Deep Roots Tall Trees, in collaboration with Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust. This project is funded by The Heritage Fund and made possible by the generous support of National Lottery Players.

Their contributions have enabled local residents to participate in this meaningful journey through history and creativity. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to witness Corby's vibrant community spirit come to life through music, storytelling, and visual art.