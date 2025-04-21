GamesWorld at the Royal and Derngate was fun for all the family!

Computer games consoles

No matter whether you are the Street Fighter champion or you hold the Pac-Man high score, you will have loved what was happening at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton at the weekend, writes Thomas Pickford.

GamesWorld took more than 100 consoles from across the decades to Northampton for gamers to enjoy and play on.

From VR for the younger generations to the Super Nintendo for those who are "more experienced".

As a “younger generation” 13-year-old that is the most respectful way I could say it!

Before your gaming session the bar was open for refreshments, but patrons were warned to be careful not to get sticky hands on the controllers.

Staff are truly kind and remind you how much time you have left and are ready to help you set up a game if you need it.

Tickets were £10 for 90 minutes, with day passes and a special adults only session which included a pizza buffet and a welcome drink on arrival.

GamesWorld was something new for the theatre, but given the large number of gamers who flocked there from Friday to Sunday, it shouldn't be the last.