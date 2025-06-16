Game on for Northampton’s ‘Ultimate Knockout’ in support of The Lewis Foundation

The Lewis Foundation is calling on families and friends across Northamptonshire to sign up for The Ultimate Knockout, an action-packed day of inflatable obstacle courses, wacky challenges and team spirit.

Taking place on Saturday 5 July at The Elgar Centre, Upton, Northampton, and sponsored by Michael Jones Jeweller, the event is raising money for The Lewis Foundation, a Northampton-based charity that provides more than 2,000 free gift packs each month to adult cancer patients.

Inspired by the classic TV show It’s a Knockout, this family-friendly event promises high-energy fun and hilarious challenges across a series of giant inflatables, foam pits, obstacle relays and more. Fancy dress is highly encouraged, with medals and prizes up for grabs for the best costumes, best teams and ultimate winners.

For anyone not old enough to remember, ‘It’s a Knockout!’ was an inter-town contest of skill and strength, which began back in 1966. It frequently featured water, grease and silly costumes and ran on the BBC until 1982, returning for a charity special in 1987, the Grand Knockout Tournament, which featured members of the Royal family and a host of celebrity contestants.

Participants are welcome to form their own dream teams of 4–6 members or register solo to join a team on the day, with everyone aged 8+ welcome. For safety reasons, adult and child heats will run separately, but families can still enjoy the day together.

For those not taking part in the obstacle course, or looking for something to enjoy after their turn, there will be plenty of additional fun at The Elgar Centre. Visitors can browse a vibrant craft fair, tuck into treats from a range of food vendors and enjoy a variety of different activities for all ages throughout the afternoon. The Lewis Foundation Coffee Shop at the Elgar Centre will also be open, serving drinks and light refreshments, the perfect place to relax and refuel between rounds.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We can’t wait to bring The Ultimate Knockout to Northampton! This is going to be a day full of laughter, foam and teamwork, all in aide of helping people in our community who are going through the toughest times. Every stumble and every splash will help us support adults with cancer and we’re encouraging everyone to come along and be part of something amazing!”

Thomas Sinclair, manager at Michael Jones Jeweller, said: “We’re very proud to support The Lewis Foundation's ‘Ultimate Knockout’ this July. We deeply value the incredible work The Lewis Foundation does in providing free gifts to adult cancer patients, bringing comfort and support to individuals and their families during challenging times. As a local charity, its impact directly benefits our community, which makes our continued support all the more meaningful.

All proceeds from the Ultimate Knockout go to The Lewis Foundation.

“As well, The Lewis Foundation contributes to the vitality of the town centre through its shop and café at the museum, which is a testament to the charity’s ongoing commitment to the local community. We believe it’s one of Northampton’s finest local charities, and we wish the best of luck to everyone taking part in this fantastic event!”

Tickets are priced at £12 per adult (16+), £10 per teen (12-15) and £8 per child (8-11). Registration is from 12:30pm, with the games running from 1pm–4:30pm, ending with the all-important prize ceremony at 4:45pm.

To be a part of this unforgettable day, sign up now at www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/events