Fundraising for vital repairs

Our Christmas Tree Festival, themed this year on, ‘Your Favourite Christmas Movie’, is taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 10.30 am to 4.30pm daily. Entrance is by donation, with festive refreshments available throughout the weekend. Father Christmas arrives at 11.30am on Saturday morning, and children of any age can bring their letters along for him. St John the Baptist Church Piddington is in Church End, Piddington, Northampton NN7 2DE. W3W: curiosity.warthog.spill