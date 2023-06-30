Fundraising for Stand Out Northamptonshire: Here's how you can support my campaign for children in care

Hello,

My name is Jolanta Stonkute and I'm raising money for Stand Out Northamptonshire children in care charity.

Stand Out Northamptonshire is still a young charity that currently needs all of our support they can get.

Stand Out Northamptonshire

I've joint this charity as a volunteer with hope to help them with their children's home project, which will be providing safe accommodation, education and support for children in care and care leavers.

I work for Leaders Northampton lettings agency who are supporting this charity as well - upon every new intruction we are donating £100 to Stand Out Northamptonshire

Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500. Every little bit helps 🙏🏻

I will be doing a North Coast 500 route and climbing Ben Nevis between 5th and 20th August 2023 to raise money for children's home of experience project.

Leaders Northampton

I've included information about Stand Out Northamptonshire below.

Registered Charity Number: 1187264.

Company Registration Number: 11006720.

The charity board and volunteers include county care leavers bringing their lived experience to our governance and activities

Thank you for your support ❤️

Go Fund Me: