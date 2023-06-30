News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Fundraising for Stand Out Northamptonshire: Here's how you can support my campaign for children in care

Raising money for children in care and their children's home project
By Jolanta StonkuteContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

Hello,

My name is Jolanta Stonkute and I'm raising money for Stand Out Northamptonshire children in care charity.

Stand Out Northamptonshire is still a young charity that currently needs all of our support they can get.

Stand Out Northamptonshire Stand Out Northamptonshire
Stand Out Northamptonshire
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I've joint this charity as a volunteer with hope to help them with their children's home project, which will be providing safe accommodation, education and support for children in care and care leavers.

I work for Leaders Northampton lettings agency who are supporting this charity as well - upon every new intruction we are donating £100 to Stand Out Northamptonshire

Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500. Every little bit helps 🙏🏻

I will be doing a North Coast 500 route and climbing Ben Nevis between 5th and 20th August 2023 to raise money for children's home of experience project.

Leaders NorthamptonLeaders Northampton
Leaders Northampton

https://lnkd.in/empbtD43

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I've included information about Stand Out Northamptonshire below.

Registered Charity Number: 1187264.

Company Registration Number: 11006720.

The charity board and volunteers include county care leavers bringing their lived experience to our governance and activities

https://lnkd.in/ezZJQiMp

Thank you for your support ❤️

Go Fund Me:

https://lnkd.in/edtfcEke

Facebook:

https://lnkd.in/eghSzXcy

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire