Fun for all the family at Royal & Derngate in the Easter holidays

Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show. Photo by Lizzie Coombes

There is a great choice of entertainment for families during the Easter school holidays at Royal & Derngate with two live Horrible Histories shows to choose from, plus Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Monster in your Show and Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show.

Horrible Histories’ Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians burst onto the Derngate stage from Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 April. These two acclaimed shows feature eye-popping 3D special effects which are guaranteed to thrill all ages!

In Terrible Tudors we take a trip from the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hearing the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience!

From the fascinating Pharaohs to the power of the pyramids, Awful Egyptians reveals the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt. Are you ready to rumble with Ramesses the Great? Dare you enter through the Gates of the Afterlife? It’s the history of Egypt with the nasty bits left in!

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors. Photo by Mark Douet

There’s a Monster in Your Show returns to the Royal stage, on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 April, bringing Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures to life in a musical stage adaptation. A high energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre for ages two and upwards.

On Saturday 12 April there is also a chance to see Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show. Designed for children and adults alike, this interactive show promises to entertain and educate in the most spectacular way!

For more information, times and ticket details, visit the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.