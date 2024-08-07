Fun for all ages at Stanton Cross summer fete

The Wellingborough community is in for a treat, as the Stanton Cross Summer Fete is returning for a fourth consecutive year.

Taking place on Saturday 10th August, the town park on Driver Way will be transformed into a fun-filled attraction for the whole family, with activities running from 11am into the evening.

Guests can explore the crafts and clothing stalls run by local businessowners, grab a bite to eat from the tasty food trucks and enjoy music and entertainment, along with a host of carnival games. There will also be plenty for the little ones to enjoy, with bouncy castles, face painting and much more.

Darren Micheal and Arron Fellows, from the Stanton Cross Residents Association, said: “We’re thrilled to be back again for another year of the summer fete, it’s great to be able to put this event together for the community, giving residents, old and new, the chance to meet new neighbours.

Children enjoying Stanton Cross Summer Fete in 2023

“We’re also grateful to Stanton Cross and the housebuilders here for their support, which is helping us make this year bigger and better than ever!”

Jamie Street, Divisional Project Manager at Stanton Cross, adds: “The Stanton Cross Summer Fete is a hugely popular event that provides an exciting opportunity for residents to get to know one another and spend quality time with their families. We’re excited to meet both new and familiar faces and show newcomers what a fantastic place Stanton Cross is to live.

“We also want to encourage people to come along to show their support for the amazing local businesses who will be at the fete, some of which are run by people that live right here in Stanton Cross.”

Stanton Cross is a £1 billion residential-led development in the east of Wellingborough, which, when completed, will include 3,650 new homes. It also brings benefits such as a new primary school, commercial space, new leisure and retail amenities and the creation of multiple green spaces and recreational areas (including a 71-acre country park and a new 44-acre stretch of parkland with play area and cycle routes, which opened in 2022).

For more information about Stanton Cross, visit www.stantoncross.co.uk