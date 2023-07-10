News you can trust since 1931
Fun-filled family-friendly fishing events in Northampton...here's everything you need to know

There are some great locations in the town for keen anglers and families to visit
By Marley McCormackContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read

This summer, the Environment Agency is supporting the Angling Trust and other partners in delivering hundreds of low cost and free events nationally to get more people fishing. These fun, safe, family-friendly events are for all ages and abilities and are taking place at fisheries in Northampton.

If you’ve never been fishing before, or always wanted to give it a go, GetFishing events are a great way to discover why fishing is one of the most popular activities around – find out how fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors, is low-cost or no-cost, is a huge hit with kids and is available right on your doorstep.

Engaging in fishing can be a great way to get the whole family outdoors and away from screens and techology. It allows everyone to appreciate nature, breathe in fresh air, and enjoy scenic surroundings.

Two boys fishingTwo boys fishing
Two boys fishing
Events happening in Northampton this July include:

A group of children fishingA group of children fishing
A group of children fishing
