Fun-filled family-friendly fishing events in Northampton...here's everything you need to know

This summer, the Environment Agency is supporting the Angling Trust and other partners in delivering hundreds of low cost and free events nationally to get more people fishing. These fun, safe, family-friendly events are for all ages and abilities and are taking place at fisheries in Northampton.

If you’ve never been fishing before, or always wanted to give it a go, GetFishing events are a great way to discover why fishing is one of the most popular activities around – find out how fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors, is low-cost or no-cost, is a huge hit with kids and is available right on your doorstep.

Engaging in fishing can be a great way to get the whole family outdoors and away from screens and techology. It allows everyone to appreciate nature, breathe in fresh air, and enjoy scenic surroundings.

Two boys fishing

Events happening in Northampton this July include: