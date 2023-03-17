A boutique music festival, which helps raise money for local charities, returns to the Cranford Estate, near Kettering, this summer.

Since the music event, now called The Music Barn Festival, was started eight years ago around £60k has been raised for local charities including Cransley Hospice in Kettering.

This year’s The Music Barn Festival, www.musicbarn.co.uk, which for the second-year is being hosted in a disused iron quarry just outside Cranford, is raising money for The Hope Centre in Northampton, who provide services to support those facing hardship, hunger and homelessness and Kettering Street Pastors, who patrol the town’s centre every Saturday night, providing help and support to those in need. The money will again be raised through the festival’s bar profits.

Good vibes: The Music Barn Festival is a boutique festival with an intimate feel and great atmosphere

Stunning festival location

Festival organiser Mark Robinson, whose international DJ career spans over 25 years, said: “We hope to raise lots of money for these wonderful local charities, whose work in helping support so many local people has never been so vital.”He adds: “The stunning, unique rural setting of The Music Barn Festival makes it a truly special, intimate event with a wonderful atmosphere. Artists play against the backdrop of an ancient cliff face, opposite a grassy bank, which has created a natural amphitheatre.”

The boutique festival, which takes place on Friday, 9 and Saturday 10 June, features a broad spectrum of musical genres from live bands and DJs, with established acts rubbing shoulders with unsigned artists.

Top line up of artists

This year’s line up of around 15 bands and 20 DJs, playing across the festival’s three stages, includes Dub Pistols, The Futureheads, Lottery Winners and international DJs Jeremy Healy and A.Skillz. Attendees will also be able to enjoy music from bands and performers from Northampton include DJ OP1, Blue Cabs, Maddox Jones, the Revive DJs and DJ Cally Gage.

Robinson said: “People in Northamptonshire don’t need to head off to the West Country this summer to enjoy a great festival, when they can come and make memories at this amazing event in the county. It has an excellent line up of bands and DJs and four fantastic areas for festival-goers to enjoy.”

He adds: “You could listen to a classic or up-and-coming rock band, throw down some moves to an old-skool house DJ, dance away at the silent disco, be entertained by amazing street performers or just kick back in the summer sun while sipping a local beer or gin and enjoying some delicious food.”

Raising the bar: food and drink from local operator

The quality of food and drink at this year’s festival is set to match the high calibre of music and entertainment, with The Music Barn partnering with hospitality operator Greedy Gordon’s Pub Group, to deliver the event’s food and drink offers. The group’s four venues include award-winning pubs The Red Lion at Cranford and The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood.

The Greedy Gordons Food Shack will be offering tasty dishes including fish and chips, homemade burgers and kebabs, inspired by The Red Lion’s famous hanging kebabs, which have been a best-seller since the pub was opened by Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey five years ago.

The festival’s bars, also curated by the group, include Birra Moretti, Belgian beers from Duvel Moorgat, real ales, including from Roman Way Brewery in Weedon, cocktails, prosecco, a G & T bar, including gins from Harrington based Warner Edwards, exciting non-alcoholic drinks and a Kopperberg Cider Tent.

Experienced operatorRichard Gordon, co-founder of Greedy Gordons Pub Group, has over 30 years events catering experience, including Northampton Beer Festival, as well as heading up the numerous private events the group caters for every year, such as weddings and private parties.

Experienced operators: Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey, founders of Greedy Gordons Pub Group, are looking after the festivals food and drink offers

The group is currently recruiting for team members to help support its summer events.

Richard Gordon said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with The Music Barn Festival and look forward to bringing the same amazing quality of our pubs’ food and drink to this great event. We can’t wait to see lots of local faces, as well as helping to cater for visitors to Northamptonshire over the festival weekend.”

The Music Barn’s head honcho Mark Robinson adds: “As another local business, we already have a great relationship with Richard and the Greedy Gordons Pub Group and are excited to be bringing their operational expertise to this year’s festival.”

Make a weekend of it

For the second-year camping and glamping is also available at the festival, with glamping on offer from Northamptonshire’s Brook Bell Tents.Robinson said: “There aren’t many places to enjoy live music in Northamptonshire, so why not make a weekend of it and camp or glamp for the full festival experience. Bring your tribe to enjoy the vibe.”