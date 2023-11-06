From Elgar to Bond – two great orchestral concerts at Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 24 November, music lovers can enjoy an evening of classical favourites from the RPO including Elgar’s Enigma Variations, while on Sunday 26 November the Orchestra presents an afternoon of movie themes in the Music of Bond.

Friday evening’s programme, conducted by Adam Hickox, features some of the most-loved classical music in the orchestral repertoire, opening with the Overture, Nocturne and Scherzo from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, capturing the wonder of Shakespeare’s play filled with fairies, mischief and, of course, love. This is followed by Tchaikovsky’s splendid Rococo Variations, featuring cellist Richard Harwood.

Regarded as one of the greatest orchestral works of the twentieth century, Elgar’s Enigma Variations will round off the evening, intriguing audiences with its main theme hidden amongst a characterful set of musical dedications to the composer’s friends and loved ones.

Alison Jiear performing the Music of Bond with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

With its Music of Bond concert, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra promises to take audiences to a double-0-heaven of movie classics. Fresh from a sell-out Film Music Gala in February 2023, conductor Stephen Bell will take to the podium to lead everyone through an afternoon of iconic theme songs and thrilling Bond anthems from almost six decades of box office blockbusters.

Featuring star of Britain’s Got Talent and the West End Alison Jiear and legendary singer-songwriter Lance Ellington, highlights include Goldfinger, Licence to Kill, You Only Live Twice, Thunderball, Diamonds are Forever, Live and Let Die, From Russia With Love, Casino Royale, GoldenEye and Spectre, to name but a few.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra take to the Derngate stage for Elgar’s Enigma Variations on Friday 24 November at 7.30pm and then again on Sunday 26 November at 3.30pm for the Music of Bond. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online.