From clowning to comedy clubs: June’s line up brings plenty of laughs at Royal & Derngate

Norwegian Clown Viggo Venn

It’s a comedy roller coaster in June at Royal & Derngate with something to suit all tastes from comedy club nights and razor-sharp stand up to joyous clowning and improv mayhem!

Norwegian clown Viggo Venn makes his Northampton debut when he takes to the Royal stage on Wednesday 4 June. One of the most talked about new entertainers in the country, Viggo won Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 after bursting onto our screens in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons and joyous idiocy.

The theatre’s popular comedy club, Screaming Blue Murder, plays host to more of comedy’s rising stars in the Underground studio on Saturday 7 June, with a line up including Matt Green, Wendy Wason and Funmbi Omotayo.

The Edinburgh Fringe smash hit …Earnest? hits the Derngate stage on Monday 9 June, following rave reviews, ahead of a West End run. When a traditional production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play gets underway but the lead actor fails to arrive on cue, an actual audience member is chosen to star in the show. What follows is a madcap medley of impromptu games and spontaneous solutions. This one-of-a-kind comedy sensation is completely different, completely chaotic, and completely Wilde every single night.

Matt Green will be performing as part of Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club

An Upfront Comedy special on Windrush Day, Sunday 22 June, features globetrotting internet sensation Aurie Styla, Brummie wit Jo Enright, the incisive Gbemi Oladipo and rising star Lovell Smith, hosted as ever by comedian turned Teletubbie John Simmit.

Meanwhile, there are still some tickets available for comedian, novelist and professional show-off Jenny Eclair performing her brand-new autobiographical show Jokes, Jokes, Jokes in the Royal auditorium on Sunday 8 June, and for high-octane comedian, actor, presenter and author Russell Kane who brings his whirlwind show HyperActive to the Derngate stage on Thursday 12 June.

More information about all these performances can be found on the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.