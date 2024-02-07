From boozy raver to life saver! Local woman is swapping pubs and clubs for a life less ordinary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in the day, she was always looking for the next club night, rave or squat party. Since moving to Northamptonshire and having children Abbi has opted for a sober life and is now spending her weekends in slightly alternative venues.

Pursuing her love for poetry, Abbi quickly realised that the venues for open mics and poetry are usually in pubs and bars where alcohol is served. One of a growing number of ‘sober curious’ and sober people, Abbi was delighted to be asked to headline at a new poetry night in Northampton, in a yoga studio!!

The Om Studio, usually home to yoga sessions, meditation classes, sound healing and singing groups is now hosting a creation of local sober yogi and poet, Rachael White, AKA The Bendy Witch. Raye had the foresight to start a new night at the Om, to bring a different energy to the local poetry scene. The first ‘Saturday night at the Om’ in December was headlined by the 11th Bard of Northampton, Kezzabelle Ambler.

This weekend sees Abbi Jinks, a relative newcomer to the scene, headlining with her thoughts and words on the theme of LOVE.

Abbi has spent the last 4 years alcohol free and is now running conscious dance events and performing her poetry to spread the word about sober being cool in 2024. She loves this quote:

“The goal isn’t to be sober. The goal is to love yourself so much you don’t need to drink.”

She often jokes about how different her Saturday nights used to be with endless alcohol being consumed, various other drugs and no cares about where she’d end up. It’s taken a path of self-discovery, healing and learning to love herself to be living the life she loves today.

These days she’s spreading words of positivity and action to inspire people to live their best lives. She’ll be sharing poems on the theme of Love, including Self- Love. She also writes about Resistance, Choice and Power.

There are a few tickets for this weekend’s show which also boasts a performance from local Northampton singer songwriter, Lootie Johansen-Bibby.

What people say about Abbi’s poems:

“Your honesty you convey in such relatable ways is very refreshing...You validate what I think but more importantly you give me hope for the future for my family, grandchildren and the wider world :-)” Rachel

“I love your poems! I love reading them, just takes me into a different little world of feeling seen and feeling heard and I really appreciate them. Thank you. Thank you for sharing and getting your story, your voice and your magic into the world.” Paula

“It’s just brilliant Abbi. So many tears. I feel so seen and understood (even though it’s about you I can relate so much as I know so many will be able to) and I’m so grateful you published this.” Amy