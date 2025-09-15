From a video store to a church

Andy Johnson in green. Andy Salter in yellow

Back in 1990, Andy Johnson started work in Titles Video Store in Kingsley Park Terrace. There he met a young pianist called Andy Salter who was working part time in the store. They went on to form the band The Cotton Dogs who played many gigs across the county, released a double A sided single and appeared live on Radio Northampton several times. The band split in 1995 but both the Andy's kept in touch.

Fast forward to 2025 and Andy Johnson now brings his singing quartet, The Jinx Singers, to St. Matthews Church in Kingsley at 7pm on Saturday 20th September and the accompanying pianist is none other than Andy Salter. So, they will be performing together again within a few hundred yards of where they first met 34 years ago.

Lara Selmassi, Lyn Luxton and Keith Hirst make up the singing quartet who will be performing close harmony acapella songs, duets and solos with music ranging from musical theatre to pop, with a little jazz and opera thrown in for good measure.

Half the proceeds go towards church funds.

You can find out more about the group at jinxsingers.co.uk