From a video store to a church
Fast forward to 2025 and Andy Johnson now brings his singing quartet, The Jinx Singers, to St. Matthews Church in Kingsley at 7pm on Saturday 20th September and the accompanying pianist is none other than Andy Salter. So, they will be performing together again within a few hundred yards of where they first met 34 years ago.
Lara Selmassi, Lyn Luxton and Keith Hirst make up the singing quartet who will be performing close harmony acapella songs, duets and solos with music ranging from musical theatre to pop, with a little jazz and opera thrown in for good measure.
Half the proceeds go towards church funds.
You can find out more about the group at jinxsingers.co.uk