Fringe Nominee Coming To Northampton

Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Vittorio Angelone Sets Out On Tour With Hit Show 'Who Do You Think You Are? I am'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comedian and podcast host Vittorio Angelone will be coming to The Charles Bradlaugh on Thursday 22nd February with his hit show, ‘Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!’. This follows his successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run which sold out across the entire month including extra shows added to keep up with phenomenal demand. Having completely sold out his debut tour last year with his use of social media alone, Vittorio is now doubling the size of his previous tour, with 44 dates across the UK and Ireland. He will be touring from 30th January to 29th March, including 3 nights at London’s Leicester Square Theatre on 10th February, 7th and 8th March.

Vittorio Angelone is an Italian-Irish comedian who grew up in Belfast and is co-host of hit podcast Mike & Vittorio’s Guide to Parenting with Mike Rice (both are childless). His popular social media clips showcase his unique brand of comedy and admired quick wit, building him a large and ever-growing fanbase and resulting in selling out his debut Edinburgh fringe run and tour without any other form of promotion. Vittorio has a prolific social media presence with over 50 million views online across his accounts, including over 4.5 million likes on TikTok, 110K followers on Instagram and 28.2K followers on Twitter. He made his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2022 with critically acclaimed show ‘Translations’, which later saw him receive a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, later releasing it as a stand-up special on YouTube which reached over 50,000 views in under 2 weeks. On stage he has supported Jason Manford, Russell Howard, Shane Todd, Sam Morril and Adam Rowe. He can be seen and heard on BBC One, Channel 4, TVI podcast as well as guest co-host of the Have A Word podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Come for the caustic wit, stay for a poignancy that never strays into shameless pandering”Rolling Stone

Vittorio Angelone comes to Northampton in February

“Sharp as an ice pick… the kind of class act who makes this job look easy”The Times

“An act with the craft and confidence of a comic twice as experienced”The Guardian

“Will be a megastar”Metro

“Just wow… the full package, a compelling live performer with excellent writing… polished, and deservedly confident” ★★★★½Chortle