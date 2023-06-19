Friends of Hartwell Summer Hoedown: A Fun-Filled Event for the Whole Family!

Hartwell Primary School is a small village school that serves the local community, so our summer event is a vital fundraiser with all proceeds going towards subsidising school trips, improving our playground and providing much-needed resources to enable our children to thrive.

Join us at Hartwell Primary School (School Ln, NN7 2HL) from 3:40pm onwards for an afternoon and evening filled with excitement. The Summer Hoedown will feature live music that will have you tapping your feet and hopefully joining in with the line dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the little cowboys and cowgirls, we have pony rides that will bring smiles and laughter. Indulge in a variety of delicious food options and quench your thirst at the bar.

Submit your story to the Chronicle & Echo via the link on our website

But that's not all! The Summer Hoedown offers an array of fun stalls. Try your luck at the Tombola and win fabulous prizes. Dig for gold and uncover hidden treasures. Explore the exciting stalls showcasing local vendors and their unique products. And don't forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win fantastic prizes.