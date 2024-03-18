Friday 22 March: Where have we been and where are we going?
A coffee morning with a difference at WI House. Coffee and cake for £3, all welcome. This time its all about Travel.
We will be talking about holidays and trips we have been on and finding out where YOU would like to go in the future. Already planned, we have another London Walking Tour, a trip to Springfields Outlet Shopping, Craft and Leisure, Chelmsford National Flower Show, a trip to Baddesley Cnton and Packwood House - and more.
Come along to our coffee morning to discover more about Travel and the WI. All welcome £3 for coffee and cake, at WI House, 71 Park View, Moulton, Northampton NN3 7UZ
Tel 01604 646055 or look at our website https://Northamptonshire.thewi.org.uk