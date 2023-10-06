Free wellbeing event for Northamptonshire residents affected by Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Live Well with Parkinson’s event - hosted by Parkinson’s UK - will take place at Moulton Community Centre on Monday 30 October.

Attendees will have the chance to find out more about accessing local support and activities, meet a Parkinson’s nurse and other local health professionals, and get the latest updates on Parkinson’s research and how to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including approximately 1,560 in West and North Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson's UK

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The free event will take place on Monday 30 October from 10am-2pm at Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill Lane, Moulton, Northampton, NN3 7AX. Booking is essential and a free light lunch will be provided.

Katie Smith, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know getting the right information and support can make all the difference.

“I’m delighted we can host this event in Moulton and encourage anyone who has been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s, or is supporting someone with the condition, to get in touch and book their place.”

Booking is essential. To book your free place, contact Katie Smith, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK, on: [email protected] or ​07831256748.