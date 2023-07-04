Free screening of 'Pride' this weekend at the Old Savoy, home of the Deco Theatre in Northampton

Based on a true story, it depicts a group of gay and lesbian activists who raised money to help families affected by the 1984 British miners' strike, and who would later become the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign.

The film won the 2014 Cannes Film Festival Queer Palm award and was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and for the BAFTA for Best British Film, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Imelda Staunton and for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

Free tickets can be ordered from the Old Savoy, by contacting 01604 491005. Tickets are allocated on a first come first serve basis, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Pride film screening