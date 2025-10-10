Free open day at The Pinnacle Bouldering Centre in Weston Favell Shopping Centre

One of Northampton’s leading climbing destinations is inviting locals to give bouldering a go for free this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pinnacle Bouldering Centre, now located in the former Wilko store at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, will host a Free Open Day on Sunday 19th October from 10am to 6pm.

The event offers free bouldering inductions for adults aged 18 and over, youths aged 14 to 17, and families with children under 14 accompanied by parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you are completely new to climbing or it has been a few years since your last visit, the day is the perfect opportunity to give bouldering a go, completely free of charge.

The Pinnacle Bouldering Centre, Weston Favell Shopping Centre (former Wilko unit)

Each free induction session includes a one-day registration fee, shoe and chalk bag hire, the chance to carry on bouldering after the session, and a voucher for 50 per cent off your next entry, valid for two weeks.

Bouldering is an accessible and sociable form of climbing that uses shorter walls and thick safety mats for protection. No ropes or harnesses are required. Friendly, qualified instructors will be running sessions throughout the day, helping participants learn the basics safely and confidently.

The Pinnacle’s new site features over 850 square metres of climbing walls, up to 4.5 metres high, catering for all levels from complete beginners to advanced climbers. Highlights include a 20-metre Intro Wall with more than 70 problems, a dedicated cave area, and an ever-evolving range of routes designed by expert setters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Ager, Managing Director at The Pinnacle, said: “We are really excited to welcome everyone to our new Weston Favell location. Whether you are trying climbing for the first time or getting back into it after a break, our Open Day is a great way to get started, and it is completely free.”

Main Bouldering Wall

The event is open to new climbers and anyone who has not climbed at The Pinnacle in over three years. Spaces are limited, so advance booking is essential.

Bookings can be made online at www.thepinnaclecentre.co.uk/open-day-event.

If you aren't successful in grabbing a space this time round, then there is a form on the website where you can submit your details and get priority access to our next Open Day and 50% off an induction when you book before the end of the month.

Event details:

Main Bouldering Wall

The Pinnacle Bouldering Centre, Weston Favell Shopping Centre (former Wilko unit)

Sunday 19th October, 10am to 6pm

www.thepinnaclecentre.co.uk/open-day-event