Free Open Day at King's Park Sports, Northampton

Join us this Bank Holiday Monday, 26th May 2025, from 12pm to 5pm for our annual Open Day at King’s Park Sports – taking place across Benham Sports Centre and King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park! It’s set to be a fun-filled afternoon with free activities for all ages to enjoy.

Take part in Roller Skating, Tennis, Football, Badminton, Basketball, an Obstacle Course, Bouncy Castle, and more.

Need to refuel between activities? Barry & JoJo’s will be bringing the FLAVOUR to keep you going!

Fancy a chill? Grab a seat in our in-house Costa Café and enjoy a hot or cold drink – maybe even a little ice cream treat?

No need to book –just bring your friends and family along. The more, the merrier!

We’ll see you there!