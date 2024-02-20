Free Hot Yoga Classes at Hotpod Yoga Northampton in February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join a free hot yoga class at Hotpod Yoga Northampton at their open day on Saturday 24 February.

Hotpod Yoga Northampton opened in September 2018 in College Street Mews in Northampton, offering a one-of-a-kind hot yoga experience that caters for all levels and are running free hot yoga classes for new customers on Saturday 24 February. The Hotpod Yoga experience is something you have to try to be able to understand it. Classes take place inside an immersive, multi-sensory cocoon. Heated to 37 degrees, with glowing lights, calming scents and rhythmic beats, it immediately transports you a million miles from the everyday.

In addition to the physical health benefits of practicising in an immersive yoga pod regulated at 37 degrees, recent research (Oct 2023) suggests that regular hot yoga classes are an effective treatment for symptoms of depression. A study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found that 44 per cent of adults who participated in at least two hot yoga classes per week had seen improvement in symptoms such that they were no longer classed as clinically depressed.

On Saturday 24 February, the Hotpod Yoga Northampton team will be offering two free classes at 9am and 1pm, beginners are welcome. Each class follows a vinyasa flow style of yoga which will warm you up, stretch out those muscles and leave you feeling energised and relaxed afterwards. Hotpod Yoga Northampton Founder & Studio Owner Alice Williams said "I couldn't wait to bring Hotpod Yoga to Northampton, after I fell in love with it after being introduced to it by a friend back in 2014 when I was a PE Teacher playing national league hockey. After every class I left feeling great and I loved how welcoming the atmosphere felt. We're really looking forward to introducing lots of new faces to the pod to experience it for themselves."

To book a free open day class simply visit www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/northampton/prices/

If you have any questions or you'd like to come along and try a class for yourself, please get in touch!